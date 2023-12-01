Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy by 87.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Chord Energy stock opened at $162.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $175.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $245,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,183,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $245,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,238,380.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,575. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

