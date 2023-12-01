Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866,932 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.72% of Church & Dwight worth $2,150,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 498,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,914,000 after purchasing an additional 60,150 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 2.1 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 62.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

