Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 11,338 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.47. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

