Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 6,393 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,106,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $322.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.21. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.00 and a 52-week high of $322.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

