Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,951 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after buying an additional 1,255,926 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,311,275,000 after buying an additional 578,319 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,314,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,350,268,000 after buying an additional 225,931 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $331,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,766.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,040 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,513. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.