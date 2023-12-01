Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 2,922 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,239,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 546.8% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

