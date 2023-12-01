Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 30,618 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,618 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG opened at $20.42 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

