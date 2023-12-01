Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 3,480 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 502.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $866,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,020,000 after acquiring an additional 49,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 138,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,130,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,091.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,051.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1,194.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

