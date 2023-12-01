Cibc World Market Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 13.00% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWO. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 452.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 105,644 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 132.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 81,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the first quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 555.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 21,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Austria ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

EWO opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.