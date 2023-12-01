Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,610 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

