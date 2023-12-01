Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 335.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,589 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,183 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,237 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $130.16 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.