Cibc World Market Inc. Has $5.06 Million Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,419 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 23.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 75.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 84.3% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 596,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 272,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MOD shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

