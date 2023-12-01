Cibc World Market Inc. Has $6.96 Million Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 179,281 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 68,654 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 75,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 62,938 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 420,927 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

SMFG opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

