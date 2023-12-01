Cibc World Market Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,655 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 336,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,001,000 after buying an additional 38,559 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth about $267,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 100.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 28.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

NYSE:KOF opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.53. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $64.97 and a 12-month high of $91.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.6528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

