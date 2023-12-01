Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 3,778 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,855,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,652,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after buying an additional 50,132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.24. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.86.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

