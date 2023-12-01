Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 81,920 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 109.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,920 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:USB opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.