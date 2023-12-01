Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Brookfield Corp ON grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 27,286,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,073,000 after buying an additional 1,006,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,467,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after buying an additional 238,803 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 126,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a $27.00 price objective on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Desjardins set a $30.00 price objective on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.05). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently -624.84%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

