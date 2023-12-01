Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 1,969 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,077,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $479.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $456.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $544.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.