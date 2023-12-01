Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 20,965 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,965 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $425.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.
