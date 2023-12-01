Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 523 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.0 %

CI opened at $262.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.55.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

