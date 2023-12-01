Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,853 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OR. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 91.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $17.96.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $46.27 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OR. TheStreet cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

