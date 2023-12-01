Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 178,984 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 178,984 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 796.6% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,959. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

