Citigroup Begins Coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WAL. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of WAL opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $81.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

