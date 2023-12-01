Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s 10th Largest Position

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,930 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.9% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE C traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,372,518. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

