Citigroup Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $18.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FL. Williams Trading restated a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.32.

Foot Locker Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $26.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon purchased 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

