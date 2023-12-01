Citigroup Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $485.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $440.00 to $485.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $425.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.18 and its 200-day moving average is $427.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

