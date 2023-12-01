Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is Brigade Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Brigade Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,365,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,562,601 shares during the quarter. Clear Channel Outdoor accounts for approximately 4.6% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brigade Capital Management LP owned 1.53% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,984,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,339,000 after buying an additional 334,434 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 360,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,365,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 207,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,550,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CCO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. 423,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,868. The firm has a market cap of $729.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Stories

