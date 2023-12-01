ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

ClearOne Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ClearOne by 86.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 387,412 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ClearOne in the second quarter valued at $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ClearOne in the second quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ClearOne in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.