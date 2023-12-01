CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Update

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 284,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNA Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

In related news, EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $349,616.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,712.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in CNA Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CNA Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CNA Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CNA Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.