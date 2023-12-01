Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Lewis H. Ferguson Sells 950 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $61,360.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.1 %
Cogent Communications stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43.
Cogent Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 155.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.
