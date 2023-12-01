Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.80. The company had a trading volume of 434,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,243,483 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

