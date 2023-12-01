Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.95. The stock had a trading volume of 515,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,291. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.03.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,243,483 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

