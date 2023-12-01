Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Up 24.6% in November

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,610,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 9,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,660 shares of company stock worth $7,243,483. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

