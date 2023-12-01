Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) is Forager Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Forager Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,883,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,427 shares during the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group accounts for about 10.7% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Forager Capital Management LLC owned 8.55% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $32,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

CVGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung acquired 4,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,222. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVGI stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.71. 85,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,617. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.19 million, a PE ratio of -33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $246.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

