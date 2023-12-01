Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.93

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 76558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGDDY shares. Barclays lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 0.8 %
About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Kroger shares are begging to be bought
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Earnings propel Crowdstrike, cybersecurity sector, to new highs
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Dallas Mavericks purchase turns LVS stock into a cheaper bet
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.