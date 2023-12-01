Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.93

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 76558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGDDY shares. Barclays lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 0.8 %

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

