Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Sells $1,058,000.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $1,058,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,002.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 20th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00.

CFLT stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Confluent by 3.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Confluent by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 1.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 22.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

