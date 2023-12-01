Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CFLT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Confluent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

CFLT opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. Confluent has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The firm had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $25,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,912,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $25,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,912,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,673.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,682 shares of company stock worth $11,018,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 53,625.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,072,000 after buying an additional 27,337,082 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1,059.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,388,000 after buying an additional 5,806,700 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth $92,207,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $105,594,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

