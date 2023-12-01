Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $5.87 Per Share

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $5.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.79. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s FY2027 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.77. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after buying an additional 4,543,146 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $51,134,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

