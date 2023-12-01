Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.91. 203,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.86. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.