Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Announces Earnings Results

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Construction Partners Price Performance

Shares of ROAD opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Construction Partners

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Construction Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,075,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,532,000 after purchasing an additional 140,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,369,000 after buying an additional 56,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 15.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,116,000 after buying an additional 172,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Construction Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 872,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Construction Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Construction Partners

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.