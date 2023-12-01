Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s current price.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ROAD

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ROAD opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.32 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Construction Partners by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.