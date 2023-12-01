Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.32 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Construction Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

ROAD opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.79. Construction Partners has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $44.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ROAD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Construction Partners by 40.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 304.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Articles

