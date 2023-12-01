Contrasting Primerica (NYSE:PRI) and Fubon Financial (OTCMKTS:FUISF)

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) and Fubon Financial (OTCMKTS:FUISF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of Primerica shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Primerica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Primerica alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Primerica and Fubon Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primerica $2.72 billion 2.70 $373.01 million $15.12 13.86 Fubon Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Primerica has higher revenue and earnings than Fubon Financial.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Primerica and Fubon Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primerica 0 3 1 1 2.60 Fubon Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Primerica presently has a consensus price target of $219.20, suggesting a potential upside of 4.63%. Given Primerica’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Primerica is more favorable than Fubon Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Primerica and Fubon Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primerica 19.94% 28.00% 3.76% Fubon Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Primerica beats Fubon Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primerica

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products. The Investment and Savings Products segment provides mutual funds and various retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, and fixed indexed annuities. The Senior Health segment offers segregated funds; and medicare advantage and supplement products. The Corporate and Other Distributed Products segment provides mortgage loans; prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters; ID theft defense services; auto and homeowners' insurance; home automation solutions; and insurance products, including supplemental health and accidental death. It distributes and sells its products through licensed sales representatives. Primerica, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Fubon Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. provides various financial services in Taiwan, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Bank Business, Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, Securities Business, and Others segments. The company primarily offers insurance products, including property, casualty, life, health, accident, fire, marine cargo, marine hull fishing vessel, motor, liability, engineering and nuclear, surety and credit, and personal and commercial multiple peril insurance, as well as typhoon, flood, and earthquake insurance products. It also provides retail and consumer, corporate, and investment banking services; brokerage services; margin lending; securities financing and refinancing, trading, underwriting, and transfer services; and investment and financial management, futures, and foreign currency and CNY services. In addition, the company offers deposits and loans, trust, financial bill, and credit card services; acts as a collection agent; invests in government bonds, stocks, short term bills, financial debentures, and other businesses; and issues stock warrants. Further, it engages in the venture capital, marketing management, creditor's rights management, IT software, equity and asset management, stadium management, and sports services, as well as invests in and manages real estate properties. Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1961 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.