Contrasting Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM)

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tripadvisor and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tripadvisor -1.43% 8.64% 2.66% Rumble -109.39% -30.48% -26.53%

Volatility & Risk

Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tripadvisor 4 6 4 0 2.00 Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tripadvisor and Rumble, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Tripadvisor presently has a consensus target price of $20.56, indicating a potential upside of 15.33%. Rumble has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.88%. Given Rumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rumble is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Rumble shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Rumble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tripadvisor and Rumble’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tripadvisor $1.49 billion 1.66 $20.00 million ($0.18) -99.06 Rumble $39.38 million 43.43 -$11.40 million ($0.43) -10.30

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Rumble. Tripadvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rumble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats Rumble on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises. The Viator's segment provides pure-play experiences online travel agency that evaluates businesses and enables travelers to discover and book tours, activities, and attractions from experience operators. TheFork segment provides an online marketplace that enables diners to discover and book online reservations at restaurants. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. Tripadvisor, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

