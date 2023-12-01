Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.67 and last traded at $23.67. Approximately 2,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.

About Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETFNew (OPPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that toggles between US equities, fixed income and cash based on broad market indicators determined by the adviser as opportunistic in pursuing long-term total return.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.