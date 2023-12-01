Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.50

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 286151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $826.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.61.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

