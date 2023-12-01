Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $63.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTVA. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.65.

Get Corteva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.20 on Monday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,084 shares of company stock worth $201,467 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.