Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$1.76 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.76.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CJR.B shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.20 to C$0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares raised shares of Corus Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Cormark set a C$0.85 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 30th.

CJR.B stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$113.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.14. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$2.48.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

