Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stake Lowered by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,054,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,997 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Coterra Energy worth $26,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth $4,204,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 216.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth about $322,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

CTRA stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.