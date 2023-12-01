Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,530,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 117,829 shares during the period. Cousins Properties accounts for approximately 1.6% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 5.62% of Cousins Properties worth $194,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $1,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $2,044,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 268,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,004,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,107,000 after buying an additional 98,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 92,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 21,622 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE CUZ traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 164,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,165. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
